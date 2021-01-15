Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
WHO team set to arrive in Wuhan amid a spike in daily COVID numbers in China
Lohri, other Festivals of harvest being celebrated across India
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
Govt. approves procurement of 83 LCA-Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore for IAF
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2021 03:08:36      انڈین آواز

adidas unveils ULTRABOOST 21, the most holistic running shoe ever,

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal  Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Sportswear multinational adidas on Friday  unveiled the ULTRABOOST 21,  calling it most holistic running shoe ever, that is the ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness. 

The core development in ULTRABOOST 21 is the redesign of the shoe’s torsion system. The new adidas LEP (‘Linear Energy Push’) provides a 15% increase in forefoot bending stiffness for a more responsive stride. This works alongside adidas’ proprietary midsole BOOST technology, which packs in six percent more BOOST through an exaggerated heel curve, providing runners with incredible energy return and comfort in every step.

“The ULTRABOOST is the flagship of innovation within adidas, where the primary objective is to make each shoe better than the last. ULTRABOOST 21 takes all the aesthetic ingredients that were part of the original shoe’s DNA and fuses them with the latest technology, such as adidas LEP, to create a shoe that combines all of these great design features with incredible comfort, support and energy return.

“ULTRABOOST 21 is a huge statement of intent for the brand. It’s a truly unique product and everything you could possibly want in a running shoe!”  said the company in a release

A global study, commissioned by adidas highlighted the power of running to aid positive transformation and improved physical and mental wellbeing in communities. 

Runners were shown to be 20% more likely than non-runners to experience increased energy levels, while over 40% of respondents that increased their running frequency, also said that they developed a more positive outlook on life. Over 1 in 3, meanwhile, identified the mental health benefits of running as one of their core motivating factors.

“ULTRABOOST has consistently been a unique and sensational blend of iconic design, revolutionary innovations, unparalleled performance and unique consumer experience.’ the statement added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

adidas unveils ULTRABOOST 21, the most holistic running shoe ever,

Harpal  Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sportswear multinational adidas on Friday  unveiled the ULTRABOOST 21,  c ...

Team India to face Australia in the decider Test at Brisbane

AMN The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a 4th Test in Brisbane between India and Australi ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!