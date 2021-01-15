adidas unveils ULTRABOOST 21, the most holistic running shoe ever,

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Sportswear multinational adidas on Friday unveiled the ULTRABOOST 21, calling it most holistic running shoe ever, that is the ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness.

The core development in ULTRABOOST 21 is the redesign of the shoe’s torsion system. The new adidas LEP (‘Linear Energy Push’) provides a 15% increase in forefoot bending stiffness for a more responsive stride. This works alongside adidas’ proprietary midsole BOOST technology, which packs in six percent more BOOST through an exaggerated heel curve, providing runners with incredible energy return and comfort in every step.

“The ULTRABOOST is the flagship of innovation within adidas, where the primary objective is to make each shoe better than the last. ULTRABOOST 21 takes all the aesthetic ingredients that were part of the original shoe’s DNA and fuses them with the latest technology, such as adidas LEP, to create a shoe that combines all of these great design features with incredible comfort, support and energy return.

“ULTRABOOST 21 is a huge statement of intent for the brand. It’s a truly unique product and everything you could possibly want in a running shoe!” said the company in a release

A global study, commissioned by adidas highlighted the power of running to aid positive transformation and improved physical and mental wellbeing in communities.

Runners were shown to be 20% more likely than non-runners to experience increased energy levels, while over 40% of respondents that increased their running frequency, also said that they developed a more positive outlook on life. Over 1 in 3, meanwhile, identified the mental health benefits of running as one of their core motivating factors.

“ULTRABOOST has consistently been a unique and sensational blend of iconic design, revolutionary innovations, unparalleled performance and unique consumer experience.’ the statement added