Ad Hoc Committee for Wrestling to organize national championships for U-15 and U-20 categories within next six weeks

FILE PICS

The Ad Hoc Committee for Wrestling discipline will organize the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next six weeks at Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education, Gwalior. The Ad Hoc Committee was set up by the Indian Olympic Association last month on the request of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Committee acknowledged the concerns raised by the young wrestlers and is committed to address the issues.

The Committee has taken several initiatives in a short span of one week. These include scheduling the conduct of the senior national championships in February this year. The selection of a 13-member Indian team set to participate in the upcoming 1st Ranking Series, Zagreb Open Wrestling tournament, taking place in Zagreb, Croatia, from January 10 to 14. Through its comprehensive and targeted efforts, the Ad Hoc Committee has reaffirmed its full commitment to the growth and development of wrestling in India, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance. It has advised the young wrestlers to continue training and practice for these events.