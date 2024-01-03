इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2024 08:18:18      انڈین آواز

Ad Hoc Committee for Wrestling to organize national championships for U-15 and U-20 categories within next six weeks

Leave a comment
Published On: By

FILE PICS

The Ad Hoc Committee for Wrestling discipline will organize the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next six weeks at Lakshmibai National Institute Of Physical Education, Gwalior. The Ad Hoc Committee was set up by the Indian Olympic Association last month on the request of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Committee acknowledged the concerns raised by the young wrestlers and is committed to address the issues.

The Committee has taken several initiatives in a short span of one week. These include scheduling the conduct of the senior national championships in February this year. The selection of a 13-member Indian team set to participate in the upcoming 1st Ranking Series, Zagreb Open Wrestling tournament, taking place in Zagreb, Croatia, from January 10 to 14. Through its  comprehensive and targeted efforts, the Ad Hoc Committee has reaffirmed its full commitment to the growth and development of wrestling in India, fostering a culture of excellence and perseverance. It has advised the young wrestlers to continue training and practice for these events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart