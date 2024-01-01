Australian batsman David Warner announces retirement from One Day International cricket

@ICC

Australian batter David Warner has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 2 time ODI World Cup Winner had previously announced that he would be ending his Test career after Australia’s upcoming Test against Pakistan in Sydney. However, the opener has said that he will keep himself available for selection in the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Warner is Australia’s sixth-highest run scorer in the ODI format and is only second to former captain Ricky Ponting’s tally for most Centuries for Australia in ODIs.