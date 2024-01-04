India thrash South Africa by 7 wicket in shortest ever test cricket history at Cape Town

India claimed a big seven-wicket victory against South Africa in the second and the final cricket test at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The match wrapped up in 107 overs, under five sessions, making it the shortest-ever in the history of test cricket. India’s first-ever win at Cape Town has arrived in Dean Elgar’s farewell Test.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 176 runs in their second innings. Jasprit Bumrah produced a hostile spell to guide India to a series-levelling win against the hosts. Indian speedster took 6 wickets for 61 runs and knocked the stuffing out of South Africa’s middle-order in a menacing morning spell. However Aiden Markram fought like a lone ranger and made 106 runs for his team.

India successfully chased down the target of 79 runs for the loss of 3 wickets just after lunch on second day. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 28 runs and Skipper Rohit Sharma made 17 not out.

Yesterday, India scored 153 runs and took a lead of 98 runs in their first innings against the hosts. The hosts were all out for 55 runs in their 1st innings after opting to bat first.