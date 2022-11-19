Actress Tabassum passes away

AMN / WEB DESK

The famous actress of yesteryear Tabasum Govil passed away today. She was 78. Tabassum had a heart attack on Friday night. He breathed her last in a hospital in Mumbai.

Tabassum was very famous as a child artist. Her first film as a child artist was ‘Mera Suhaag’ in the year 1947. She acted as a child artist in hit films like ‘Bahar’, ‘Nargis’ and ‘Deedar’ in the 40s and 50s.

Tabassum was also very famous as a talk show host. India’s first talk show was ‘Phool Khile Hai Gulshan Gulshan’, was hosted by Tabassum. She interviewed the legends of the film world from 1972 to 1993 in the talk show.

She was also active on YouTube, where she used to share unheard and funny anecdotes from the film industry and actors.

Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil, brother of Arun Govil who plays Lord Ram in Ramayana. Tabassum’s son Hoshang told that her mother was completely healthy. She also shot a show 10 days ago. There was a shooting plan for the next week as well, but suddenly she passed away.

Tabassum was originally from Ayodhya in UP. Born in a family of freedom fighters, Tabassum did her schooling from Mumbai. Started his career as a child artist in the film Mera Suhaag in 1947. In this, Tabassum played the character of Nargis’ childhood. After this, she appeared in many films as a child artist.