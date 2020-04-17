Abu Dhabi: Free COVID-19 tests to workers in Mussafah

AMN

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will set up clinics in Mussafah, to offer free COVID-19 tests to workers.

In a circular released on Thursday, the ADDED requested people with fever, cough and difficulty with breathing, particularly if they are above 50s, to seek medical attention at the specialist clinics for free examination and treatment.

Mussafah is one of the industrial areas south west of Abu Dhabi.The move comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts and precautionary measures to ensure health and safety of the workers and to contain the spread of the virus.