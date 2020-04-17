Latest News

5,25,884 people recovered from coronavirus
Bihar govt launches door to door screening in 8,000 villages
COVID 19: death toll rises to1,38,487
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 420 in India
US loses more than 20m jobs since mid-March
EU offers ‘heartfelt apology’ to Italy over virus
Free children from lockdown, says Spanish mayor

Abu Dhabi: Free COVID-19 tests to workers in Mussafah

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will set up clinics in Mussafah, to offer free COVID-19 tests to workers.

In a circular released on Thursday, the ADDED requested people with fever, cough and difficulty with breathing, particularly if they are above 50s, to seek medical attention at the specialist clinics for free examination and treatment.

Mussafah is one of the industrial areas south west of Abu Dhabi.The move comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts and precautionary measures to ensure health and safety of the workers and to contain the spread of the virus.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

TECH AWAAZ

MARQUEE

SPORTS

