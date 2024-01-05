AAP nominates Swati Maliwal for RS, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AMN

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced the name of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and Rajya Sabha MPs–Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the upcoming elections to three seats of Upper House from Delhi.

The AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) finalized their names for January 19 polls on Friday following a meeting convened by Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The committee decided to endorse two existing members–Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana, as per a communiqué issued by the AAP.