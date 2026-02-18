AAGHAZ-E-DOSTI TAKES MESSAGE OF PEACE TO INDO-PAK CRICKET FANS IN NEW YORK

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 1:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEW YORK, USA

– While the high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan often unfolds against a backdrop of geopolitical turbulence and administrative friction within the International Cricket Council (ICC), the spirit of the game continues to serve as a powerful bridge. This year, as the two nations clashed on the pitch, the Indo-Pak friendship initiative Aaghaz-e-Dosti took a unique step to ensure that the roar of the crowd was accompanied by a call for harmony.

In the United States, where the South Asian diaspora turns every Indo-Pak match into a massive cultural event, “watch parties” have become the heartbeat of the tournament. These gatherings, filled with intense emotions and friendly banter, provided the perfect stage for Aaghaz-e-Dosti to launch its latest grassroots outreach. Representing the initiative, team member Imaad Nabil integrated a message of diplomacy into the sporting fever by bringing a tangible symbol of hope to the fans: the Aaghaz-e-Dosti Peace Calendar.

The Peace Calendar is a flagship project of the initiative, featuring a collection of evocative paintings created by school students from both India and Pakistan. These young artists, untainted by the historical prejudices that often cloud adult discourse, use their brushes to depict a future of open borders, shared heritage, and mutual respect.

Imaad Nabil shared these artworks with cricket fans at a packed watch party in New York, sparking conversations that went beyond wickets and run rates. As the match progressed with its usual nail-biting intensity, the sight of children’s art—depicting simple scenes of friendship—offered a grounding perspective. For many attendees, seeing the shared aspirations of the younger generation in their homelands was a poignant reminder of what truly matters.

The response from the participants was overwhelmingly positive. In an environment often characterized by fierce nationalistic pride, the introduction of the Peace Calendar acted as a catalyst for a different kind of exchange. Fans from both sides of the border paused their cheering to examine the paintings and shared their own message for peace between people if both sides.

By moving through the crowd and initiating these one-on-one dialogues, Imaad Nabil transformed a standard viewing experience into a forum for peace pedagogy. The initiative successfully tapped into the “people-to-people” diplomacy model, proving that while governments may struggle to find common ground, the citizens are often already standing on it. ‘’We share history, culture, and humanity. Let’s build a future together; not governed by the borders’’ – Vishal, Hyderabad.

To counter the narrative of rivalry, Imaad Nabil released a video featuring Indians and Pakistanis united in a shared call for peace through cricket. The video has been uploaded by Aaghaz-e-Dosti on its social media handles. It can be watched on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/DU3MMpVAP9s/

Aaghaz-e-Dosti co-founder Dr Devika Mittal informed that Aaghaz-e-Dosti’s outreach in New York watch parties acknowledges the influential role the diaspora plays in shaping the narrative of the subcontinent. By fostering a culture of peace in these international hubs, the initiative aims to send a message back to the home countries: that coexistence is not only possible but is already a reality in many parts of the world.

As the final ball was bowled and the match concluded, the takeaway for many was not just the scorecard, but the shared emotions.