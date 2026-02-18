Day 3 of India-AI Impact Summit 2026 Focuses on AI-Driven Development

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 1:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The five-day Summit is the first-ever global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. World leaders from twenty nations are attending the event.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports that on the third day of AI Impact Summit 2026, a research symposium is scheduled to be held in which President of Estonia Alar Karis, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State, Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, along with other dignitaries, will hold discussions.

Also, the Inaugural Session and Launch of the Working Group are scheduled for the day. The session will discuss the overarching vision, priorities, and agenda of the India AI Impact Summit. A session on How AI Will Reshape Global Development beyond the SDGs is also scheduled, which will explore how AI can boost productivity, strengthen capacity, unlock development pathways, and mitigate inequality globally equitably.

Recognising the strategic importance of AI, India has accorded high priority to building a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem. Initiatives such as the India AI Mission, development of AI compute infrastructure, promotion of indigenous AI models, and large-scale capacity-building programmes are laying a strong foundation for responsible and trusted AI adoption in the country.