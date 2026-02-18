Iran announces temporary closure of Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills

Last Updated on February 18, 2026 1:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran has announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills in a rare show of force as its negotiators held another round of indirect talks with the United States over the Islamic Republic’s disputed nuclear programme.

It was the second time in recent weeks that Iran has held a live-fire drill in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Monday, Iran said its Revolutionary Guard started a drill in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which are crucial international shipping routes.

It was not immediately clear if the strait had been closed.

Earlier yesterday, Iran said it had reached an understanding with the US on the main guiding principles to resolve their dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking after the second round of talks in Geneva yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that work still needed to be done. While the US said progress was made. Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of mediator Oman, said the negotiations concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues.