Diet set to re-elect Takaichi as Japan’s PM

AMN / NEWS DESK

The Japanese Diet is soon expected to re-elect Takaichi Sanae as prime minister. Her Liberal Democratic Party achieved a landslide victory in the Lower House election.

Japan’s special Diet session convened on Wednesday.

Lawmakers who were elected earlier this month are attending the plenary session.

They entered the main gate of the National Diet first thing in the morning.

There are now 106 first-time Lower House members, which is seven more than the last election two years ago.

After every Lower House election, lawmakers in both chambers have to vote to choose a prime minister.

Takaichi is set to be re-elected in the lower chamber. The ruling group of the LDP and its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, have more than seven-tenths of its seats.

The ruling bloc does not have a majority in the Upper House. But even if no candidate wins the first vote, Takaichi is seen winning the most votes in a run-off to be chosen as prime minister.

She will then launch what is technically her second cabinet, though she will reappoint the same ministers.

She is expected to hold a news conference from the prime minister’s office on Wednesday night.