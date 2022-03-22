A Hijabi girl winning 16 medals proves a point to anti-Hijab forces

Syed Ali Mujtaba

A girl with Hijab bags 16 gold medals in studies gives a bold reply to all those who are for its ‘ban’ in the educational institutions of the country.

Meet Hijabi Bushra Mateen, a 22-year-old civil engineering graduate from SLN College of Engineering, Raichur, who has bagged 16 gold medals, at the 21st annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University, on March 10. She has secured a grade of 9.47 in her studies donning a headscarf all her life.

Bushra Mateen won first place in 16 different categories, the highest by a single student from VTU University. The tally includes the VTU gold medal for the topper as well as other endowment medals.

Bushra created a record of sorts in the history of VTU because to date the maximum number of gold medals won by a single student was 13.

At the event, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla delivered the convocation speech. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot presided over the function. Minister of Higher Education Dr. CN Aswathanarayan was the Chief Guest of the event.

Bushra received her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Raichur, and completed her pre-university at Pramana PU College, Raichur. She got over 90% marks in all her exams.

Bushra Mateen’s father, Sheikh Zaheeruddin, is a government civil engineer and her mother is a bachelor in arts.

Bushra’s father who was present on the occasion said “Bushra was good at studying since childhood and she has worked hard for her studies. We are all very proud that she has got the fruits of her labor.”

Bushra Mateen of Raichur, winner of 16 medals, and a hijabi. Hijab did not impede her excellence. pic.twitter.com/osdadAkX9v — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) March 21, 2022

Bushra’s mother gave a piece of advice on the necessity to educate girls for the development of the nation. “It is extremely important for women to get educated. They should be empowered to make their own decisions. And education is the most important way to do that,” she said.

Bushra’s future goal is to appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam for which she has already started preparing from November 2021. “When I started with the course, I wanted to work for the government as that is the best place to work as a civil engineer but later, I realized I wanted to go for UPSC as it provides a bigger canvas to serve the country, she said.

Bushra Mateen uses Hijab since her childhood and says the headscarf has never come in the way of her studies. “Hijab is my choice and fundamental and constitutional right. It has never come in my way to achieve my target nor has any non-Muslim ever objected to it. I have never faced any problem right from my school days to college because of wearing Hijab,” she said.