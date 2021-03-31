8 States reporting over 84% surge in daily new cases of COVID-19: Govt

STAFF REPORTER

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have reported a surge in the COVID-19 daily new cases. 84.73 per cent of the new cases are reported from these eight states. More than fifty three thousand new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore twenty one lakh.

The Health Ministry said, three hundred fifty four deaths reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to over one lakh sixty two thousand across the country.

More than six crore thirty lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed today that over nineteen lakh forty thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.11 per cent. However, the active caseload is continuously rising in the country due to a sudden spike in the cases reported from various States.