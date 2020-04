AMN

Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerala today, taking the total number of patients to 256. Four people among the newly confirmed cases had attended Tabligh sammelan.

A total of 314 confirmed cases were reported in the State so far, of which 56 people recovered .

The daily confirming cases are showing a decreasing trend for the last few days.Over 1,58,000 people are under observation in Kerala.