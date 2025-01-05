The Indian Awaaz

8 Killed, 53 Injured in RSF Shelling Amid Ongoing Violence in Sudan

Jan 5, 2025
In Sudan, at least 8 civilians were killed and 53 others got injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital city of Khartoum and El Fasher city in western Sudan’s North Darfur State. Khartoum State’s Health Ministry has said that RSF militia’s continued shelling killed 4 civilians and injured 43 others at Karari locality in north of Khartoum, and Sharq Alneel locality, which is in east of Khartoum.

Moreover, the 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said in a statement that four civilians were killed and 10 others got injured in a shelling by the RSF on residential neighbourhoods in El Fasher on Friday.  The African country is facing a terrible situation as the ongoing violence between the armed forces and the militia paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is increasing.

