780 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox till June 2

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organisation has said that a total of 780 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported till 2nd June.

2 from 27 countries. The UN’s health agency said, the most affected countries are Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

It said, Benin and South Sudan have documented importations in the past. Countries currently reporting cases of the West African clade are Cameroon and Nigeria.

While the West African clade of the virus has been identified from samples of cases so far, most confirmed cases with travel history reported travel to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa where the monkeypox virus is endemic.

The WHO said, the sudden and unexpected appearance of monkeypox simultaneously in several non-endemic countries suggests that there might have been undetected transmission for some unknown duration of time followed by recent amplifier events.