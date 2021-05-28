732 people test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

AMN

In Manipur, 732 people including one personnel from the Central Armed Police Force have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of active cases to 7602.

On the other hand, 13 persons died due to COVID-19 in the last twenty four hours increasing the death toll due to the pandemic to 761 in the state.

Meanwhile, 579 COVID-19 patients including 472 patients in home isolation have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 39,480 and the total number of positive cases so far is 44,092. The recovery rate is 82.51 per cent.

As per latest information received from the State Health Department, the total number of persons vaccinated in Manipur is 370500.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today visited Chandel District Headquarters and interacted with district officials to take stock of COVID-19 situation in Chandel and Tengnoupal Districts. He had been visiting various districts of the State to review the situation of the pandemic and take up necessary measures to contain it.