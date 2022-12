As many as 68 cases of hit by animals and one case of axle lock due to bearing failure have been reported in Vande-Bharat Trains since June this year. This was informed by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He denied the claim that the reason for such incidents is defect in fiber-reinforced plastic. The Minister added that all supplies of material are accepted only after prescribed inspection.