Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

6th India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-6 commences in Pune

Apr 16, 2025
6th India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-6 commences in Pune

The 6th edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-6 commenced at the Foreign Training Node at Aundh in Pune, Maharashtra today. Indian contingent comprising 60 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of JAT Regiment and the Indian Air Force.

The Uzbekistan contingent is being represented by personnel from the country’s army. The Defence Ministry said, the joint exercise is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Uzbekistan. The exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting Joint Sub-Conventional operations. It will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations. The Exercise will continue till the 28th of this month.

Related Post

DEFENCE

India Joins Elite Global Tech League in Defence, Space & Semiconductors

Apr 14, 2025
DEFENCE

India becomes 4th nation having capabilities to shoot down fixed wing drone by laser beam

Apr 14, 2025
DEFENCE

INS Sunayna entered Port of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania

Apr 13, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट को मिले छह नए जज, केंद्र सरकार ने की नियुक्ति

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Declares Uranium Enrichment ‘Non-Negotiable’: FM Araghchi

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Hits Record High Globally, Surpasses $3,300 mark

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

US Vice President Vance, Second Lady to visit Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra During India tour

16 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!