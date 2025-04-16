6th India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-6 commences in Pune

The 6th edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-6 commenced at the Foreign Training Node at Aundh in Pune, Maharashtra today. Indian contingent comprising 60 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of JAT Regiment and the Indian Air Force.

The Uzbekistan contingent is being represented by personnel from the country’s army. The Defence Ministry said, the joint exercise is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Uzbekistan. The exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting Joint Sub-Conventional operations. It will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations. The Exercise will continue till the 28th of this month.