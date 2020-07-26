COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
6,500 Pakistani terrorists among foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report

Published On: By

WEB DESK

A UN report says 6,500 Pakistani terrorists are present in Afghanistan that pose a serious threat to the war-torn country’s security. The report from UN Security Council’s analytical support and sanctions monitoring team said that Pakistani terrorists formed a significant part of the foreign fighters in Afghanistan.

The UN report said, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are present in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan. It said, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba play a key role in bringing foreign terrorists into the war-torn country.

The report said, both groups are responsible for carrying out targeted assassinations against government officials and others. The UN report also highlighted the close links between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the signing of the agreement with the US in February.

The report said, the Haqqani Network – a key component of the Afghan Taliban – continues to be close to al-Qaeda. It said al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri met members of the Haqqani Network as recently as February.

