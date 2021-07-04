643 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

AMN

643 persons including six personnel of the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur during the last twenty four hours. These cases were detected among the 4320 samples tested.

On the other hand, eight people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic to 1196.

Meanwhile 602 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 64931 and the total positive case 72286. The recovery rate is 89.82 percent. The active case stands at 6159.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 729061 including 85750 second doses.