61 fresh COVID-19 positive cases take Nagaland’s tally to 6,949

AMN

61 people including 46 traced contacts, six each from Armed forces and returnees and three frontline workers tested positive for COVID-19 today in Nagaland, taking the tally of positive cases in the State to 6,949.

At the same time, 33 people have also recovered. So far, there are 1,232 active cases, of which 1,173 are asymptomatic, 46 cases are mild, 11 moderate cases, one with severe symptoms and one under ventilator.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,635 people have recovered from the infection, so far. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is now at 81.09 per cent.

Out of 23 COVID-19 infected patients registered deaths in the State, 12 deaths are due to Coronavirus and five are due to co-morbidities while six are under investigation. At present, 172 positive cases are under home isolation, 328 are under facility quarantine and 924 persons are under home quarantine.

Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom, in a tweet, applauded all frontline workers for their relentless effort in fighting against the virus.