Gujarat Tragedy: 60 dead as suspension bridge collapses in Morbi

At least 60 people were killed and several missing after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

According to reports there was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm, officials said.

The suspension bridge collapsed at 6.42 this evening when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals in connection with the Chhath puja. Daytime videos from the spot over the weekend showed the bridge rocking dangerously as people walked across.

According to reports, around 100 people are still feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river. Videos from the spot showed many struggling in the water, trying to reach the bank in darkness.

Many of the dead are women and children, locals say. Seventeen people have been rescued and admitted in hospital.

The cable bridge in Morbi was renovated and reopened to the public on October 26 — the Gujarati New Year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister. All top government officials are on the ground.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has left for Morbi. SDRF teams, fire brigades, steamers from Rajkot and Kutch are all engaged in rescue. But the work is being hampered by the absence of light, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat today, tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected”.

“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy of Morbi. The state government will provide ₹ 4 lakh to the family of each deceased and ₹ 50,000 to the injured,” tweeted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

A compensation of ₹ 2 lakh has been announced from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of the victims.

Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat.



I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 30, 2022