AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, six pilgrims and one pony driver died of natural causes during the Amarnath Yatra in the last 36 hours, taking the overall death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage to 49.

The death toll includes 15 yatris who lost their lives in the July 8 flash flood. The Amarnath Yatra 2022 was started on June 30 and will end after 43 days on August 11.