इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 11:08:30      انڈین آواز

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan days after two large quakes killed over 2,000

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, more than 100 people were injured and sent to hospital after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Herat province today, October 11. This comes just days after two large quakes claimed over 2,000 lives in the same region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest earthquake was about 28 kilometres outside Herat, the capital of Herat province. 

The wider impact is not yet clear as information on damage from the latest tremor was not immediately available. However, many were sleeping in the open after their homes were destroyed on Saturday. According to reports, nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed in the earlier quakes. Aid agencies have said that there is also a shortage of blankets, food and other supplies. The area hit by the quakes has just one government-run hospital. Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart