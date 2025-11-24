5th Khelo India University Games kick off at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium

At the grand ceremony held a short while ago at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the fifth Khelo India University Games were officially inaugurated.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the event.

The opening ceremony showcased glimpses of Rajasthan’s rich art and culture, while a spectacular drone show thrilled the audience. Addressing the gathering, Mr Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a clear goal of placing India among the top nations in the world in the field of sports.

With this vision in mind, the Khelo India initiative was launched, and through these games, new sporting talent is being identified and nurtured.

He added that world-class facilities are being provided to prepare athletes emerging from Khelo India for international competitions. Over the past decade, Indian athletes have significantly improved their performance in the Olympics and other global events.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the government has full faith in the youth, who will continue to bring glory to the nation through sports. He emphasised that consistent hard work and dedication lead to success.

Around 7,000 participants, including nearly 5,000 athletes from 230 universities across the country, are taking part in the Games.

Athletes compete in 23 sporting disciplines at the Khelo India University Games, while the traditional sport Kho-Kho will be showcased as a demonstration event.

These competitions are being held not only in Jaipur but also in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Ajmer. AIR