The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Indian Women’s blind cricket team win first-ever T20 World Cup

Nov 24, 2025
Indian Women’s blind cricket team creates history by winning first-ever T20 World Cup

Indian Women’s blind cricket team have created history winning the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind in Colombo on Sunday. The Indian team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final to lift the Cup. 

After electing to field, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5. In response, India chased down the target in 12.1 overs, with Khula Sharir unbeaten on 44 off 27 balls.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Sri Lanka and the US, Pakistan, and Australia in the semifinal. Nepal reached the final by edging past Pakistan. 

Related Post

SPORTS

5th Khelo India University Games kick off at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Nov 24, 2025
SPORTS

PM Modi congratulates Indian Women’s Team on winning Kabaddi World Cup 2025

Nov 24, 2025
SPORTS

PM Modi Lauds India’s Best-Ever 10-Medal Haul at Asian Archery Championships

Nov 17, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV

IFFI 2025 Day 05: Stories That Move Us

24 November 2025 11:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

संपादन की कला और सिनेमा का सफर: फिल्म एडिटर श्रीकर प्रसाद की नजरों में

24 November 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

5th Khelo India University Games kick off at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium

24 November 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indian Women’s blind cricket team win first-ever T20 World Cup

24 November 2025 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments