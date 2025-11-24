Indian Women’s blind cricket team win first-ever T20 World Cup

Indian Women’s blind cricket team have created history winning the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind in Colombo on Sunday. The Indian team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final to lift the Cup.

After electing to field, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5. In response, India chased down the target in 12.1 overs, with Khula Sharir unbeaten on 44 off 27 balls.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Sri Lanka and the US, Pakistan, and Australia in the semifinal. Nepal reached the final by edging past Pakistan.