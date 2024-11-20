55th International Film Festival of India to begin on Nov 20 in Goa

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India IFFI will begin tomorrow in Goa. The grand event will continue till the 28th of this month. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant today visited the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium to oversee the preparations. Speaking to Akashvani News, Mr Sawant said, all preparations have been completed and the inaugural ceremony will be held tomorrow at 4 PM.

Talking to AIR News, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju said, many new things have been added to this year’s IFFI and it is dedicated to young filmmakers. He said, 100 young talents will show creativity in the Creative Minds of Tomorrow platform. Mr Jaju said, over 400 films from 100 countries will be shown this year. AIR