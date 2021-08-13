54-member Indian contingent given formal & virtual send-off to Tokyo Paralympic Games

A 54-member, largest ever Indian contingent was given a formal and virtual send-off today to Tokyo Paralympic Games by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The athletes were addressed and sent best wishes by Mr Thakur via a video message. Minister of Tourism G.K Reddy, and MoS External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi also addressed the athletes. Mr Thakur said, India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo – 54 para-sportspersons across 9 sports disciplines. He said the passion of Para-Athletes shows their phenomenal human spirit. He asked them to remember that when they play for India, 130 crore Indians will cheer for them.