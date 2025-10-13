45th GITEX Global Kicks Off in Dubai with Over 6,800 Exhibitors and 2,000 Startups

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 9:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The 45th edition of GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and AI showcase, opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, featuring over 6,800 exhibitors and 2,000 startups from more than 180 countries.

Running until October 17, the five-day event highlights cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and sustainable technologies, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a leading hub for global digital transformation.

Around 70 percent of attendees are C-level executives, policymakers, and innovators, underscoring GITEX’s stature as a premier platform for collaboration on pressing global challenges including climate resilience, healthcare innovation, cybersecurity, and urban mobility. India’s participation this year is one of its largest to date, with 237 exhibitors showcasing the nation’s expanding technology ecosystem. The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council heads the Indian delegation with 100 companies, followed by 30 participants from Kerala IT Parks.

The Telecom Equipment Export Promotion Council brings 16 exhibitors, while NASSCOM represents 15 software and services firms. An additional 76 companies are exhibiting independently, reflecting India’s growing global footprint in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and emerging technologies. The strong Indian presence underlines the country’s strategic partnership with the UAE in advancing digital innovation and its rising influence in the international technology landscape.

Artificial intelligence dominates this year’s agenda, with exhibitions, workshops, and keynote sessions focused on its transformative impact. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will make a virtual appearance on October 14 to discuss the transition toward AI-native societies. He will be joined by Peng Xiao, Group CEO of UAE-based G42, and Microsoft executives, who will present strategies for developing sovereign AI ecosystems. Industry leaders such as Cerebras Systems CEO Andrew Feldman and e& executives will unveil next-generation AI, robotics, and network prototypes.

Quantum computing also commands attention, with sessions led by QuantumBasel and partners including Girls in Quantum and Vernex Quantum Valley exploring Europe’s deep-tech ambitions. Biotechnology features prominently in healthtech discussions, alongside themes covering semiconductors, intelligent connectivity, cloud computing, Web 3.0, and 5G. Conference tracks further examine AI governance, ethical deployment, data sovereignty, and workforce adaptation as the global AI market is projected to approach $4.8 trillion by 2033.

As Dubai once again hosts GITEX, the event brings together policy, innovation, and investment in a dynamic environment where the technologies shaping the future are being forged today.