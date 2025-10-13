India welcomes release of Israeli hostages, PM Modi hails Trump’s peace efforts

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 9:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza for over two years, lauding the “unwavering peace efforts” of U.S. President Donald Trump and the “strong resolve” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.”

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages had been released by Hamas and returned to Israeli authorities. The captives had been held for 738 days following the October 7, 2023 terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people and led to the abduction of 251 individuals.

“Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity,” IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said as the nation celebrated the release on the eve of Simchat Torah.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier expressed support for President Trump’s leadership in advancing negotiations, calling the progress in hostage release “a significant step forward” toward a durable and just peace.