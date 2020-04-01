FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 09:08:17      انڈین آواز
43 new COVID-19 positive cases take in Andhra Pradesh

AMN

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 87 with a record number of 43 persons tested positive today. Most of the positive cases traced to the participants of a religious congregation held on the 10th of March at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

As the results are coming in a phased manner, there is a possibility for an increase in the number of cases as most of the participants of the congregation and their contacts are yet to come out voluntarily for testing. A total of 373 samples have been tested so far, of which 43 tested as positive yesterday.

The State Government has come out with an innovative COVID-19 Alerting Tracking System to monitor the movements of people who came from abroad and are under home quarantine by tracking the location of their mobile numbers with the help of service providers.

The AP Government started distributing social pensions through Gram Volunteers throughout the state.

