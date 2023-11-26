4 Students Dead in Stampede During Concert at Kerala University

At least 64 students were injured, four of them critically

Four students died and at least 64 others were injured four of them are in critical condition in a stampede at a university in Kochi. The incident took place at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday and four of the injured students are in critical condition, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

A tech fest was being held and singer Nikhita Gandhi was performing at an open-air auditorium in the campus. Reports said entry was restricted to those holding passes but the situation took a turn when it began raining. People waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter, leading to a stampede, and some students slipped and fell.

#BREAKING: 4 students dead, over 40 injured after a stampede breaks out during singer Nikhita Gandhi’s concert in #Kochi #Kerala pic.twitter.com/aYaSJ5RaxQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 25, 2023

An emergency meeting of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held at the government guest house in Kozhikode at 8:30 pm on Saturday. The ministers expressed their condolences and it was decided that all celebratory and artistic events scheduled for Sunday as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the CPM, will be cancelled in view of the tragedy.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran says, “…As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised…Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain…The steps created some problems and some students fell down…