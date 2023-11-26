इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2023 12:57:39      انڈین آواز

4 Students Dead in Stampede During Concert at Kerala University

Leave a comment
Published On: By

At least 64 students were injured, four of them critically

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Four students died and at least 64 others were injured four of them are in critical condition in a stampede at a university in Kochi. The incident took place at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday and four of the injured students are in critical condition, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

A tech fest was being held and singer Nikhita Gandhi was performing at an open-air auditorium in the campus. Reports said entry was restricted to those holding passes but the situation took a turn when it began raining. People waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter, leading to a stampede, and some students slipped and fell.

An emergency meeting of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held at the government guest house in Kozhikode at 8:30 pm on Saturday. The ministers expressed their condolences and it was decided that all celebratory and artistic events scheduled for Sunday as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the CPM, will be cancelled in view of the tragedy.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran says, “…As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised…Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain…The steps created some problems and some students fell down…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart