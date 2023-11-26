Varied representation of India’s diversity on Bench and Bar definitely helps serve cause of justice better: President Murmu

Constitution Day Celebrations

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the cause of justice is best served by making it accessible for all which also strengthens equality. Speaking at the Constitution Day Celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi today, the President emphasised on making the overall system citizen-centric to improve the access to justice.

The President said, on this day, we celebrate the values enshrined in the Constitution and rededicate ourselves to uphold them in the day-to-day life of the nation. President Murmu said that more varied representation of India’s unique diversity on Bench and Bar definitely helps serve the cause of justice better. She mentioned that one way to hasten this diversification process can be the creation of a system in which judges can be recruited from varied background through a process which is merit based, competitive and transparent.

The President said, there can be an All-India Judicial Service which can select brilliant youngsters and nurture and promote their talents from lower levels to higher levels. She said, those who aspire to serve the Bench can be selected from across the country to create a larger pool of talent adding that such a system can offer opportunities to the less-represented social groups too.

The President appreciated the Supreme Court’s bar and bench for constantly raising the standards of jurisprudence. She expressed confidence that with a vibrant judiciary, the health of India’s democracy is never going to be a cause of concern.

President Murmu also unveiled the statue of the father of the Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in the Supreme Court. Chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of Supreme Court were also present.

Constitution Day is celebrated to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on the 26th of January 1950. In 2015, the Government decided to celebrate this day to promote constitutional values among citizens.