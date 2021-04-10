4 Dead in Fire at Covid19 Hospital in Nagpur, 2 Critical : Report

representative image

WEB DESK

At least four people have died in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday evening. The fire reportedly broke out in the Covid ICU ward of the hospital.

The incident took place at 8.10 pm at the hospital located in Wadi area of Nagpur, officials said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital, Uchke said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the casualties in the fire incident in Nagpur.

“Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi said in the tweet.