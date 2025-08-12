3rd round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable to take place on Aug 13

The 3rd round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi tomorrow. Union Ministers Dr. S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Piyush Goyal will attend the roundtable. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, informed that Ministers from Singapore, including Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Josephine Teo, will participate in the meeting.

The Ministry said that the Ministerial Roundtable is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India-Singapore cooperation. It added that India and Singapore share a Comprehensive Strategic partnership and the 3rd round of Ministerial Roundtable will identify avenues to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations. The inaugural meeting of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable was held in New Delhi in September 2022.