3,840 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana

AMN

In Telangana, the surge in the number of COVID cases continues unabated in the state. The state has reported Three thousand, Eight hundred Forty fresh cases during the past 24 hours. With this, the number of cases reported in the state so far has gone up to over Three lakh, 41 thousand, Eight hundred. With over 11 hundred 98 more people recovering from COVID-19, the total recoveries in the state have gone up to over Three lakh, Nine thousand, five hundred. This brought down the recovery rate to 90.55 per cent from over 98 per cent a few weeks ago.

According to the State Covid Bulletin, Nine more persons succumbed to COVID-19 taking the total death toll in the state to 17 hundred 97. The state has currently over 30 thousand active cases and over 20 thousand of them are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, over one lakh 68 thousand people have been vaccinated on a single day yesterday in the state. With this, over 26 lakh 26 thousand people have been vaccinated so far in the state.

