38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk

The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 rose to 38, a local association said.

“Since Oct. 7, 25 Palestinian journalists and 13 media workers have been killed as a result of the Israeli airstrikes,” the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said in a Facebook statement.

“Over the same period, there have been direct attacks on the homes of 35 journalists, killing dozens of their family members, including the strike against the house of Al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh, killing his wife, two of his children, and his young grandchild,” the syndicate added.

It further said that “these atrocities are part of a long pattern of Israel’s lethal targeting of Palestinian journalists. The Israeli army has killed 55 Palestinian journalists between 2000 and 2022, most famously Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022.”

The syndicate pointed out that Israel severed all communication with the Gaza Strip and cut off internet, telephone, and mobile communication, which continues to be heavily disrupted and restricted. These actions, taken together, are intended to allow Israel to commit its massacres in the dark, away from the lenses of the world media, it added.–(Anadolu Agency)