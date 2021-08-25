377 persons confirmed as new COVID cases during last 24 hours in Manipur

AMN

377 persons including seven personnel from the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty-four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 3769 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, four people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty-four hours. None of them has taken the first dose of COVID vaccination. The cumulative death toll is 1763.

Meanwhile 411 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 106640 and the total positive case is 1,11,975. The recovery rate is 95.23 percent. The active case stands at 3572.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 14,92,777 including 3,13,199 second doses.