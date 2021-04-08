37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital test positive for Covid-19 despite vaccination

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

At least 37 doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus. While 32 of them have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, five are admitted in the hospital itself for treatment.

All the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated.

“Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a hospital source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Delhi reported 7,546 Covid-19 cases on November 19 last year.

A day ago, as many as 40 doctors, including Vice-Chancellor (VC) at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) tested positive for the Covid-19 despite getting vaccinated against the disease. According to the details, the VC was administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 25, yet he has now tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time since August last year.

However, as per the experts, the phenomena is not worrying since the vaccines would prevent the doctors from aggravating their disease into severity.

On Thursday, Delhi also reported 24 deaths. With this, its overall toll has risen to 11,157. This was the third consecutive day when over 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi.

As per the Delhi government’s latest Covid-19 bulletin, Delhi tested 91,170 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 7,437 have tested positive for Covid-19. The day’s case positivity rate was 8.10 per cent while the overall case positivity rate stands at 4.57 per cent.