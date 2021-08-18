369 persons confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur

AMN

369 persons including five personnel from the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur during the last twenty four hours. These cases were detected among the 3700 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, six people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours. Among them, two deceased have taken only the first of COVID vaccination. The cumulative death is 1728.

Meanwhile 578 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 102083 and the total positive case is 109317. The recovery rate is 93.38 percent. The active case stands at 5506.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1454182 including 282877 second doses.