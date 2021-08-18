FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2021 03:11:28      انڈین آواز

369 persons confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

369 persons including five personnel from the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur during the last twenty four hours. These cases were detected among the 3700 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, six people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours. Among them, two deceased have taken only the first of COVID vaccination. The cumulative death is 1728.

Meanwhile 578 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 102083 and the total positive case is 109317. The recovery rate is 93.38 percent. The active case stands at 5506.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1454182 including 282877 second doses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi urges Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 schools by 15th Aug 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 sch ...

One Team One Dream: A delightful obsession of fans of Indian Hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey is riding on a euphoria The National team has won an Olympic me ...

“No pressure for medals on athletes but expect them to give their best” PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "new India does not put ...

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

افغانستان: طالبان نےکامیابی کا دعویٰ کیا؛ کابل میں صدارتی محل پر قبضہ

ایجنسیافغانستان میں طالبان نے راجدھانی کابل کا کنٹرول اپنے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz