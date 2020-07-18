348 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

AMN

348 new cases were reported positive for Covid-19 in Punjab, 96 Covid patients discharged from various hospitals after recovery and 9 corona patients lost their life today.

Out of total 348 cases found positive today, 78 are from Jalandhar and 62 are from Ludhiana.

With this the number of positive persons found so far in the state has risen to 9442 and number of recovered patients has risen to 6373.The 239 deaths have also been reported so far. Now there are 2830 patients of COVID-19 under treatment in various hospitals of the state.