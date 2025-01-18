The Indian Awaaz

3 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Jan 19, 2025

Three people have been killed in a Russian airstrike on Kyiv overnight. Ukrainian officials said a metro station and a water pipe were also damaged. They added that Russian forces initially launched drones and then a ballistic missile strike. The Ukrainian military reported that it had destroyed 24 of 39 drones and two of four missiles launched by Russia across various parts of Ukraine during the overnight attack. Russia also struck the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where the regional governor said ten people were wounded, and the offices of an industrial facility were damaged. However, there was no immediate comment from Russia.

