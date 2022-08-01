3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbed with Rs 49 lakh cash in West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

Three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand, Dr. Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Viksal Kongari were sent to police remand for ten days by Howrah District Court yesterday evening. Meanwhile, these three MLAs have been suspended by the Congress party for six years. Congress party’s Jharkhand state in-charge Avinash Pandey informed about their suspension in a press conference in New Delhi yesterday. The three Congress MLAs had been arrested in Howrah on Saturday in West Bengal with around Rs 49 lakh unsourced cash amount.

Rural SP Howrah Swati Bhangalia has stated in media that CID will now investigate the matter. While in Jharkhand, Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh has also lodged an FIR at Argora police station in Ranchi. The leaders of State BJP and State Congress have levelled many allegations and counter allegations against each other on the Cashgate case.