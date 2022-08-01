FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Aug 2022 09:51:04      انڈین آواز

3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbed with Rs 49 lakh cash in West Bengal

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand, Dr. Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Viksal Kongari were sent to police remand for ten days by Howrah District Court yesterday evening. Meanwhile, these three MLAs have been suspended by the Congress party for six years. Congress party’s Jharkhand state in-charge Avinash Pandey informed about their suspension in a press conference in New Delhi yesterday. The three Congress MLAs had been arrested in Howrah on Saturday in West Bengal with around Rs 49 lakh unsourced cash amount.

Rural SP Howrah Swati Bhangalia has stated in media that CID will now investigate the matter. While in Jharkhand, Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anoop Singh has also lodged an FIR at Argora police station in Ranchi. The leaders of State BJP and State Congress have levelled many allegations and counter allegations against each other on the Cashgate case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lifts record 313 kgs, clinch gold medal

AMN Indian weightlifting contingent’s dream run at the the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham continu ...

CWG Men Hockey: India wallops Ghana 11-0 in their opener

Harpal Singh Bedi Dominating India reduced the match to no contest as they walloped lowly Ghana 11-0 in the ...

CWG India: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins 2nd Gold for country, Men Hockey and Women Cricket Teams post big victories

Harpal Singh Bedi Mizoram teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga, smashed two Games records to help India and his wei ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart