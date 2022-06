Three children died today after drowning in a pond in Salawalia village of Hindoli police station area of Bundi district. All the children were residents of Panidal village.

According to the police, four children had gone to the pond this afternoon. While bathing, three of them went into the deep water and the fourth child who managed to escape, informed the villagers about the incident.

The villagers went to the spot and took out the bodies of the children.