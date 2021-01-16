274 people given Covid 19 vaccine in Puducherry

Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed

India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace

Misconceptions being spread about January 26 tractor march, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM

PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul