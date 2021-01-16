Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2021 11:02:45      انڈین آواز

274 people given Covid 19 vaccine in Puducherry

AMN

274 people were given Covid 19 in the Union Territory of Puducherry, vaccine today. 150 people in Puducherry region, 15 in Karaikal, 79 in Mahe and 30 people in Yanam region have been vaccinated.

SPORTS

Shooting; Saurabh, Manu win T1 Air Pistol trials,Saurabh beats world record in finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 January; Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary (UP) and Manu Bhaker (Harya ...

Hockey: Training to increase our momentum in a planned way: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The 33-member Hockey Probable Group for the Tokyo Olympics has resumed traini ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

