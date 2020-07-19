27 crore people in India came out of poverty in last 10 years: UNDP

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar shared the details of a United Nations Development Programe (UNDP) report which states that more than 27 crore people in the country have come out of poverty in the last 10 years.

Mr. Javadekar termed the achievement as a big positive development. India recorded the world’s largest reduction in multidimensional poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16, according to the latest UN report. According to the data, released by the UNDP and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative 65 out of 75 countries studied, reported significant decline in their multidimensional poverty levels.