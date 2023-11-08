Punjab: Shri Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected as President of SGPC

Mr.Harjinder Singh Dhami has been re-elected as the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, the top most body of Sikhs. In the election held today in the committee office in Amritsar, he got 118 votes out of 137 votes polled in the election. He has been elected for the third time in a row.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Harjinder Singh Dhami on being elected as the president of the committee for the third time.