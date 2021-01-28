24,020 people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Jharkhand

AMN

24 thousand twenty people have been inoculated in Jharkhand,with COVID-19 vaccine in the First Phase of the ongoing COVID Vaccination drive. People have been turning up at the COVID Vaccination Centres after almost a week of the beginning of the vaccination programme.

After an appeal made by the State Government to ensure maximum participation in the COVID Vaccination drive by the Governor and Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Republic Day, there is a upsurge seen in people’s participation for taking COVID-19 vaccines.

While no side effect has been reported from any part of the state, the figures continue to rise to more than 24 thousand. The achievement percentage has also increased to more than 50 per cent.

On the other side the number of active COVID-19 cases is also on decline. With mere 723 active cases remaining yet to be recovered in Jharkhand, the State Health Department has achieved a recovery rate of 98.49 per cent.