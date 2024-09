At least 22 people have been killed and several injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza yesterday. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the strike in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City left another 30 people wounded, with many of the casualties being women and children. Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it targeted a Hamas command centre that was operating from the former school. However, Hamas has denied using schools and other civilian sites for military purposes.

